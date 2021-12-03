Military Plane Crash in El Salvador Kills All 3 Crew Members - President Nayib Bukele

All three crew members of the Salvadorian air force force plane that crashed earlier this week, including the son of the country's defense minister, have been found dead, President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele said on Friday

The Baron 55 Beechcraft plane crashed in the coastal department of La Paz on Thursday. The three crew members included Minister Merino Monroy's son, Lt. Gerardo Merino, pilot Capt.

Carlos Rodrigo Escobar, and Lt. Santos Elias Serrano. They were on a search mission for a missing yacht with two people in the sea.

"The armed forces of El Salvador have located the bodies of the minister's son @merino_monroy, and his two companions, within the wreckage of the aircraft in which they flew," Bukele tweeted.

The defense minister is personally running the rescue operation "despite his pain," the president added. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.