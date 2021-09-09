Military Plane Crashes in Sudan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A military airplane has crashed south of Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Sudan news Agency reported on Wednesday, citing witnesses.

The aircraft reportedly fell into the waters of the White Nile at around 3:00 p.

m. local time (13:00 GMT). The military arrived at the place of the incident.

It may be hard to find the airplane due to the White Nile flooding. The armed forces have not issued any official statement yet, while the search works are still underway.