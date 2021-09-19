Military Plane Crashes in Texas, Damages 2 Houses - Fire Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) A military aircraft crashed on Sunday in the US state of Texas, damaging two houses, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

"FWFD PIO on scene of a military training aircraft crash in Lake Worth,TX. 2 homes heavily damaged, currently 2-3 patients being treated at this time," the department tweeted.