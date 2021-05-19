Military Plane Crashes in Western Belarus, Both Pilots Dead - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) A military plane crashed during drills near the city of Baranovichi in western Belarus, killing both pilots, the country's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"A military aircraft Yak-130 of the Lida assault air base crashed near Baranovichi.

During a training flight, the crew detected a technical malfunction ... After making sure that the trajectory of the plane's fall did not cover residential buildings, the pilots ejected. Unfortunately, both pilots died," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that no other casualties or damage were reported so far.