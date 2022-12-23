UrduPoint.com

Military Plugs Gap As UK Passport Control Staff Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Military plugs gap as UK passport control staff strike

Military personnel standing in for striking UK passport control staff appeared to minimise feared disruption on Friday, despite an escalating public sector fight for more pay

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Military personnel standing in for striking UK passport control staff appeared to minimise feared disruption on Friday, despite an escalating public sector fight for more pay.

Around a quarter of a million passengers were due to arrive at the six airports affected by the Border Force officers' stoppage, ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

But while passengers were warned of potential lengthy delays, London's Gatwick and Heathrow hubs both said immigration halls were operating as normal after the government drafted in soldiers and civil servants.

"Just landed at Heathrow, never seen efficiency like the.

.. Army running border control," tweeted relieved traveller Lucy Zilberweit, adding that she "flew through" the airport.

Around 1,000 workers at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester, and the southern port of Newhaven, took part in the stoppage organised by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS).

They will walk out every day for the rest of the year, except December 27, following stoppages this week by nurses and ambulance workers.

Railway workers will stage another strike from mid-afternoon Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, until early Tuesday, while highways and postal staff are also in the midst of walk outs.

Related Topics

Army Christmas London Cardiff Manchester Birmingham Glasgow United Kingdom December Border From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

French World Cup winner Matuidi retires

French World Cup winner Matuidi retires

27 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar chairs meeting with Chairman NDMA

Ishaq Dar chairs meeting with Chairman NDMA

27 minutes ago
 US House Republican Leader Says $1.7 Trillion Omni ..

US House Republican Leader Says $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Failure of Appropriations ..

39 minutes ago
 Murad reviews arrangements for Benazir's 15th mart ..

Murad reviews arrangements for Benazir's 15th martyrdom anniversary

39 minutes ago
 SBBUVAS to start smart classes

SBBUVAS to start smart classes

44 minutes ago
 US Kills 6 Al-Shabab Terrorists in Strike in Somal ..

US Kills 6 Al-Shabab Terrorists in Strike in Somalia - AFRICOM

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.