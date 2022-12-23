Military plugs gap as UK passport control staff strike

Military personnel standing in for striking UK passport control staff appeared to minimise feared disruption on Friday, despite an escalating public sector fight for more pay

Around a quarter of a million passengers were due to arrive at the six airports affected by the Border Force officers' stoppage, ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

But while passengers were warned of potential lengthy delays, London's Gatwick and Heathrow hubs both said immigration halls were operating as normal after the government drafted in soldiers and civil servants.

"Just landed at Heathrow, never seen efficiency like the.

.. Army running border control," tweeted relieved traveller Lucy Zilberweit, adding that she "flew through" the airport.

Around 1,000 workers at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester, and the southern port of Newhaven, took part in the stoppage organised by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS).

They will walk out every day for the rest of the year, except December 27, following stoppages this week by nurses and ambulance workers.

Railway workers will stage another strike from mid-afternoon Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, until early Tuesday, while highways and postal staff are also in the midst of walk outs.