UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military, Police From Eastern, Western Parts Of Libya Hold Security Talks In Egypt - UN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

Military, Police From Eastern, Western Parts of Libya Hold Security Talks in Egypt - UN

Representatives of the military and police from eastern and western Libya met on Monday in Egypt's Hurghada to discuss military and security issues, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Representatives of the military and police from eastern and western Libya met on Monday in Egypt's Hurghada to discuss military and security issues, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

"On 28 Sep 2020, in Hurghada, Egypt, military and police teams from eastern and western Libya met and began security and military talks, in the framework of the ongoing (5+5) Joint Military Commission talks, with the facilitation of UNSMIL," the statement reads.

UNSMIL also expressed gratitude to the Egyptian government for hosting the negotiations and delegations, which "have demonstrated a positive and proactive attitude aimed at de-escalation of the situation in central Libya.

"

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the oil-rich country was practically split into a duopoly. The internationally-recognized Government of National Accord has established itself as the power pole in the country's west with headquarters in Tripoli, while the rival House of Representatives and the Libyan National Army took control over the east with the center in Tobruk.

Related Topics

Army Police United Nations Egypt Split Hurghada Tripoli Libya 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

23 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

20 minutes ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

20 minutes ago

Over 60 Countries Back 2030 Biodiversity Protectio ..

2 minutes ago

German Gov't Checking 3rd Legal Assistance Request ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.