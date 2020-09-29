Military, Police From Eastern, Western Parts of Libya Hold Security Talks in Egypt - UN

Representatives of the military and police from eastern and western Libya met on Monday in Egypt's Hurghada to discuss military and security issues, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement

"On 28 Sep 2020, in Hurghada, Egypt, military and police teams from eastern and western Libya met and began security and military talks, in the framework of the ongoing (5+5) Joint Military Commission talks, with the facilitation of UNSMIL," the statement reads.

UNSMIL also expressed gratitude to the Egyptian government for hosting the negotiations and delegations, which "have demonstrated a positive and proactive attitude aimed at de-escalation of the situation in central Libya.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the oil-rich country was practically split into a duopoly. The internationally-recognized Government of National Accord has established itself as the power pole in the country's west with headquarters in Tripoli, while the rival House of Representatives and the Libyan National Army took control over the east with the center in Tobruk.