Military Pressure Negates Al-Shabab, IS Capacity to Attack US Homeland - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The persistent military pressure exerted by the United States on the Al-Shabab and Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror groups has resulted in their lacking capability to attack the US homeland, Africa Command chief Gen. Stephen Townsend said during a visit to Somalia on Tuesday.

"Due to the persistent pressure our campaign puts on Al-Shabab and Islamic State, we believe they lack the actual capability to attack our homeland," Townsend said. "But we must stay vigilant and keep pressing them."

However, Townsend emphasized that both terror groups desire to attack the United States and continue to be serious threat not only to countries in Africa, but also to US interests in the region.

"They possess the desire and intent to attack the United States," Townsend said.

During his visit, Townsend met with Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mohamed Ali Barise, the Africa Command said.

Townsend reiterated the United States' commitment to continue assisting Somalia improve its security and stability, but noted that such an approach "requires continued efforts and coordinated support from the international community to make it work."

Al-Shabab, which has sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), has staged numerous attacks across Somalia in an attempt to impose Sharia law in the country.