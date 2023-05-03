UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Military Readiness of US Ground Forces Increased, Declined for Sea Forces - GAO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The military readiness of US ground forces, the Army and Marine Corps, has increased and declined for sea forces over the course of the 2017-2021 financial years while aviation and space domains showed mixed results, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report.

"Readiness ratings increased in the ground domain and declined in the sea domain from the fiscal year 2017 through the fiscal year 2021... with mixed changes in the air and space domains," the report said on Tuesday.

GOA found that US air forces are facing maintenance and supply challenges that limit the availability of aging aircraft. Thus, the most advanced US fighter jet, F-35, also faces sustainment and operational challenges. Moreover, the F-35 does not meet its targets for mission-capable rates or its reliability and maintainability metrics.

In 2021, each F-35 variant in the fiscal year 2021 did not meet its target for mission-capable minimum performance by at least about 9 percentage points.

The biggest difficulties are in the sea domain, where the US Navy has a maintenance backlog of $1.8 billion which worsened over the past years paired with the poor condition of infrastructure at shipyards, and fatigue and crewing shortfalls that affect surface fleet, the report said.

GOA recommends the US Army and Marine Corps take action to prevent tactical vehicle accidents.

GOA also pointed out that the US Department of Defense will have to find a balance between rebuilding the readiness of its existing forces and modernization targets as in its view the Pentagon will depend on "much of today's force for decades to come."

