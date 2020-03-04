UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Restrictions Hampering Northeast Nigeria Aid: HRW

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:21 PM

Military restrictions hampering northeast Nigeria aid: HRW

Tighter restrictions imposed by the authorities on aid groups operating in northeast Nigeria's conflict zone are "stifling" efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Tighter restrictions imposed by the authorities on aid groups operating in northeast Nigeria's conflict zone are "stifling" efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

Military and civilian authorities last year stiffened official controls over organisations operating in the region, in a clampdown the rights group said made transporting staff and aid more difficult.

"Undue restrictions are intensifying the suffering of vulnerable people in dire need of life-saving assistance," Anietie Ewang, Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

The measures come as humanitarian organisations face growing dangers from Islamist groups in northeast Nigeria, with 12 aid workers killed in 2019.

The United Nations has said there are an estimated 1.2 million people in the region "who cannot be reached by the humanitarian community", a 30 percent increase on 2018.

Related Topics

United Nations Nigeria 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizen ..

39 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Services provided care to 97,232 ..

2 minutes ago

India committing atrocities on Kashmiris, Muslims, ..

2 minutes ago

Khatam-e-Nabuwwat oath not omitted in Hajj form: S ..

2 minutes ago

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

54 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Slams US for Hiding Political Motiv ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.