Military restrictions hampering northeast Nigeria aid: HRW

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Tighter restrictions imposed by the authorities on aid groups operating in northeast Nigeria's conflict zone are "stifling" efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

Military and civilian authorities last year stiffened official controls over organisations operating in the region, in a clampdown the rights group said made transporting staff and aid more difficult.

"Undue restrictions are intensifying the suffering of vulnerable people in dire need of life-saving assistance," Anietie Ewang, Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

The measures come as humanitarian organisations face growing dangers from Islamist groups in northeast Nigeria, with 12 aid workers killed in 2019.

The United Nations has said there are an estimated 1.2 million people in the region "who cannot be reached by the humanitarian community", a 30 percent increase on 2018.