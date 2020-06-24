Military Service Members From CSTO Nations Partaking in Moscow Military Parade

Military institutions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states are taking part in the Victory Parade on Red Square, the organization's press service said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Military institutions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states are taking part in the Victory Parade on Red Square, the organization's press service said Wednesday.

"Today in Moscow on Red Square in the Parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, parades of the defense departments of the CSTO member states are taking part," the statement said.

The statement noted that the military servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are participating in the parade.

All the regiments from the different states are holders of honors and medals for taking part in World War II as part of the Soviet Red Army.

Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, said that "the participation of CSTO member states in the Victory Day parade on Red Square symbolizes the unity of the CSTO member states, the willingness of the forces and means of the collective security system to adequately and effectively respond to modern challenges and threats. "

An Indian regiment that took part in the War on the side of the allies is also among those marching today under the guise of the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.