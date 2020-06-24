UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Service Members From CSTO Nations Partaking In Moscow Military Parade

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:47 PM

Military Service Members From CSTO Nations Partaking in Moscow Military Parade

Military institutions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states are taking part in the Victory Parade on Red Square, the organization's press service said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Military institutions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states are taking part in the Victory Parade on Red Square, the organization's press service said Wednesday.

"Today in Moscow on Red Square in the Parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, parades of the defense departments of the CSTO member states are taking part," the statement said.

The statement noted that the military servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are participating in the parade.

All the regiments from the different states are holders of honors and medals for taking part in World War II as part of the Soviet Red Army.

Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, said that "the participation of CSTO member states in the Victory Day parade on Red Square symbolizes the unity of the CSTO member states, the willingness of the forces and means of the collective security system to adequately and effectively respond to modern challenges and threats. "

An Indian regiment that took part in the War on the side of the allies is also among those marching today under the guise of the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Related Topics

India Army Moscow Armenia Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan World War From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dolphin Force transferred to DG Khan

2 minutes ago

PTI invokes true spirit of democracy: Ali Muhammad ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Meets WWII Veterans at Victory Parade in Mos ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Honored to Repres ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian President Lukashenko Attends Victory Pa ..

11 minutes ago

Increasing trend of modern tunes become threat to ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.