Military Situation in 2021 Difficult Over NATO Activity - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021)

"In the outgoing year, a difficult military-political situation persisted, NATO activity grew near the Russian borders, the arms control system continued to degrade, and the terrorist threat intensified," Shoigu told a plenary session of the public council at the Russian Defense Ministry.