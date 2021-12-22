UrduPoint.com

Military Situation In 2021 Difficult Over NATO Activity - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The military situation in 2021 was difficult due to the activity of NATO near Russia, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In the outgoing year, a difficult military-political situation persisted, NATO activity grew near the Russian borders, the arms control system continued to degrade, and the terrorist threat intensified," Shoigu told a plenary session of the public council at the Russian Defense Ministry.

More Stories From World

