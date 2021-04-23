UrduPoint.com
Military Solution To Conflict In Syria Leads To Civil War - German Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas believes that the situation that has developed in Syria is very difficult to resolve politically, but a military solution leads to a civil war.

"We see that Russian support for [Syrian President Bashar] Assad is uncompromising, we see that Turkey is also playing a role there, and that a confusing situation has arisen there that isvery difficult to resolve politically.

This is a conflict in which attempts at military resolution continue to be made," the minister said at the Europa Camp 2021 conference on the panel dedicated to the results of the Arab Spring.

"Maybe there will be a result, but I do not believe that this country will be brought to peace through the war that is going on there. We must proceed from the fact that it [the war] can only be completed early, but the country will be in a state of civil war, for a long time" he added.

