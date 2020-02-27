(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) A military source refuted on Thursday Turkish media reports, claiming that Syria's "moderate opposition" had regained control over the city of Saraqib, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province.

"Governmental troops have successfully repelled militants' attacks on Saraqib. The city is under full control of the Syrian government. Despite regular attacks by militants, mine clearance continues, and the city is being prepared for peaceful life resumption," the source told reporters.