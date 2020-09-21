UrduPoint.com
Military To Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic In Spain's Madrid Community - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:36 PM

Spain to engage the country's military in efforts aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the community of Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday following talks with Madrid's regional head, Isabel Diaz Ayuso

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Spain to engage the country's military in efforts aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the community of Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday following talks with Madrid's regional head, Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

Earlier in the day, the officials held a meeting to discuss the joint measures of the central and regional governments if the epidemiological situation deteriorates. In particular, the sides agreed to involve servicemen in assisting police in carrying out control on the streets and disinfection procedures.

"Madrid needs a special plan due to its peculiarities. The government can provide a lot in this fight � additional mass testing tools, disinfectants, logistical facilities, medical service reinforcement resources, legal resources if necessary, police resources and whatever the Madrid community needs .

.. These resources include the military, doctors, police officers, which will be determined during the first meeting of the COVID-19 working group, which will take place tonight," Sanchez said at a joint press conference.

Meanwhile, Diaz Ayuso noted that the military would provide assistance both in checking the implementation of sanitary measures in the city, as well as disinfecting.

The COVID-19 working group will meet once a week and include senior health officials, as well as other government members.

Earlier in the day, the Madrid authorities introduced additional restrictions over the spread of the virus. In particular, in 37 areas of the region with the most challenging situation, the authorities limited movement, with people being allowed to leave the areas only for good reasons. The restrictions will last 14 days and can be further extended if needed.

