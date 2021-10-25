Military Took Sudanese Prime Minister to Undisclosed Location - Information Ministry

The military took Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to an undisclosed location, the ministry of information said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The military took Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to an undisclosed location, the ministry of information said on Monday.

Hamdok, who was earlier placed under house arrest, called on the citizens to take action to defend the revolution.

"The military took the prime minister to an unknown location after he refused to support the coup," the ministry wrote on Facebook.