Military topples elected govt in Myanmar

The political leaders including Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi have been arrested by the military in morning raids.

YANGON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) Myanmar military declared a state of emergency and seized the control of Yangon city Hall, the military-owned television station reported on Monday.

The military toppled the elected government and arrested political leaders including Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

“The political leaders and the leaders of ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party were arrested by the military in early morning raids,” said the reports.

The military said that it launched coup just in response to “election fraud” and handed over power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and declared a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

Following the military coup on Monday morning, all the telephone lines to capital Naypitaw and main commercial centre of Yangon were not reachable, and state tv was also seized just hours before parliament had been due to sit for the first time since the NLD’s landslide election win in November.

The military trucks were seen in Yangon and soldiers took positions at the city hall, internet services and mobile networks were disrupted. Monitoring Service NetBlocks said that internet connectivity was also in a dramatic way.