UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Topples Elected Govt In Myanmar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:28 PM

Military topples elected govt in Myanmar

The political leaders including Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi have been arrested by the military in morning raids.

YANGON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) Myanmar military declared a state of emergency and seized the control of Yangon city Hall, the military-owned television station reported on Monday.

The military toppled the elected government and arrested political leaders including Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

“The political leaders and the leaders of ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party were arrested by the military in early morning raids,” said the reports.

The military said that it launched coup just in response to “election fraud” and handed over power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and declared a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

Following the military coup on Monday morning, all the telephone lines to capital Naypitaw and main commercial centre of Yangon were not reachable, and state tv was also seized just hours before parliament had been due to sit for the first time since the NLD’s landslide election win in November.

The military trucks were seen in Yangon and soldiers took positions at the city hall, internet services and mobile networks were disrupted. Monitoring Service NetBlocks said that internet connectivity was also in a dramatic way.

Related Topics

Election Internet Mobile Parliament Democracy San Myanmar November TV All Government

Recent Stories

Anushka, Virat Kohli share first picture with newl ..

47 minutes ago

Daraz Creates Opportunities for Major Automobile B ..

1 hour ago

Telenor Pakistan ensures seamless connectivity for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 26 more deaths due to COVID-19

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.