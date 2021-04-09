Military Trainer Aircraft Crashed in Turkeys' West, Both Pilots Were Saved - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) A KT-1 military trainer aircraft crashed in the Aegean Sea off Turkey's western coast, the pilots were saved, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

