Military training program for Pakistan to be resumed: US state dept

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2019) The Trump administration has approved US military training and educational program for Pakistan, the media reports said here on Friday.

The approval of US military training and educational program for Pakistan reflects warms relations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald J. Trump.

Earlier, the US trusted Pakistan for peace talks with Afghan Taliban.

International Military education and Training Program, or IMET—is administered by the US statement department.

According to an international news agency, Pakistan was in the process of selecting officers to send them to the United States. Restoration of the programme would bring both sides closer, though, the programme is yet to be approved by Congress.