Military transport aircraft crashes in Kazakhstan: airport

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A military transport airplane crashed Saturday while trying to land in foggy conditions in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty, the airport said.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties from the crash.

Communication with the AN-26 aircraft had ceased at around 17.20 pm local time (1120 GMT) "during the landing approach at the Almaty airport," the airport said, adding that aircraft crashed at the end of the runway.