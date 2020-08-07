UrduPoint.com
Military Tribunal To Establish Persons Responsible For Beirut Blast - Foreign Minister

Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A military tribunal will establish those responsible for the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe said on Friday.

"Military tribunal will conduct all the necessary investigations in connection with the disaster to establish those responsible," Wehbe said in an interview with Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

The results of the investigation into the explosion are expected in the "coming days," he said.

"The question of the need to seek help from foreign specialists in the investigation is being decided by the judicial authorities of Lebanon," the minister said.

Wehbe also said that he had contacted foreign ministers of more than 30 countries, and "all of them expressed their readiness" to meet with him.

