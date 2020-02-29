UrduPoint.com
Militia Fighters Kill 24 People In Northeastern DR Congo

Militia fighters in Democratic Republic of Congo killed 24 people and injured 12 others, a local official said Saturday, the latest bout of unrest in the violence-wracked northeastern province of Ituri

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Militia fighters in Democratic Republic of Congo killed 24 people and injured 12 others, a local official said Saturday, the latest bout of unrest in the violence-wracked northeastern province of Ituri.

The killings took place late Friday in the province, where some 700 people have died since a surge in communal violence in 2017.

The government on Friday signed a peace deal with one of the local armed groups, the FRPI (Patriotic Resistance Forces in Ituri), who have been active in the area for two decades.

