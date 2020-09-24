Militia Group Seen Patrolling Streets in Louisville After Breonna Taylor Announcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Video footage from Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday showed a militia group patrolling the streets downtown following the state Attorney General's decision to not file criminal charges against police officers involved in the death of African-American woman Breonna Taylor.

A reporter with WDRB news station in Louisville posted video on Twitter showing a militia group patrolling in downtown Louisville.

There are no laws in Kentucky that prohibit residents from openly carrying firearms in public.

Other video footage from Louisville on Wednesday showed a clash between large groups of law enforcement officers and protesters.

A police officer was seen firing rubber bullets at the crowd of demonstrators and at least ten protesters were detained by police after the clash.

Earlier in the day, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said during a briefing that US Federal agents and the Kentucky National Guard have deployed to the city to help local law enforcement prepare to quell any civil unrest.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that the use of force by two police officers in Breonna Taylor's death in March was justified under state law after they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend. Cameron said this justification bars them from pursuing charges in Taylor's deaths.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired a first shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the four police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor six times.