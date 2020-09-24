UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militia Group Seen Patrolling Streets In Louisville After Breonna Taylor Announcement

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Militia Group Seen Patrolling Streets in Louisville After Breonna Taylor Announcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Video footage from Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday showed a militia group patrolling the streets downtown following the state Attorney General's decision to not file criminal charges against police officers involved in the death of African-American woman Breonna Taylor.

A reporter with WDRB news station in Louisville posted video on Twitter showing a militia group patrolling in downtown Louisville.

There are no laws in Kentucky that prohibit residents from openly carrying firearms in public.

Other video footage from Louisville on Wednesday showed a clash between large groups of law enforcement officers and protesters.

A police officer was seen firing rubber bullets at the crowd of demonstrators and at least ten protesters were detained by police after the clash.

Earlier in the day, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said during a briefing that US Federal agents and the Kentucky National Guard have deployed to the city to help local law enforcement prepare to quell any civil unrest.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that the use of force by two police officers in Breonna Taylor's death in March was justified under state law after they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend. Cameron said this justification bars them from pursuing charges in Taylor's deaths.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired a first shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the four police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor six times.

Related Topics

Firing Police Twitter Metro Hail Louisville March Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

1 hour ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

3 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

1 hour ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

3 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

4 hours ago

US Energy Executives Do Not See Much Recovery Left ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.