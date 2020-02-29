UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militia Kills 24 People In Northeastern DR Congo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:02 PM

Militia kills 24 people in northeastern DR Congo

Militia fighters in Democratic Republic of Congo killed 24 people and injured 12 others, local officials said Saturday, the latest attack in the restive northeastern province of Ituri

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Militia fighters in Democratic Republic of Congo killed 24 people and injured 12 others, local officials said Saturday, the latest attack in the restive northeastern province of Ituri.

The killings took place late Friday in a region where some 700 people have died since a surge in intercommunal violence in 2017.

Dozens of militia groups are active in eastern DR Congo, a legacy of the two Congo wars in the 1990s that dragged in its neighbours Uganda and Rwanda.

Friday's latest massacre was attributed to a militia active in northern Ituri, bordering Uganda and South Sudan, known as Cooperative for the Development of Congo, or CODECO by its French initials.

"A total of 24 people were killed by gunshots" by militiamen from CODECO, said local administrative official Innocent Madukadala in the Djugu territory.

Alfred Alingi, another local administrator in Djugu, confirmed details of the attack.

The assailants were dressed in military uniform and "were shooting civilians in their way," he said.

CODECO are a militia tied to the Lendu ethnic group.

The Ituri region has returned to violence since the end of 2017, mainly in its northern part.

Conflict between two ethnic groups from 1999 to 2003 caused tens of thousands of deaths there, ending only with the dispatch of a European force -- the first rapid-reaction military mission by the European Union outside Europe.

The conflict erupted between the Lendu, mainly farmers, and the Hema, herders and traders, in the gold-mining and oil-rich province.

The government on Friday signed a peace deal with another local armed groups, the FRPI (Patriotic Resistance Forces in Ituri), who have been active in the area for two decades.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Europe European Union Died Rwanda Sudan Congo Uganda 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC investing in development of Emirati youth, s ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce launches 10th Industri ..

19 minutes ago

France cancels gatherings of more than 5,000 over ..

2 minutes ago

Attack on security forces kills nine in Burkina Fa ..

2 minutes ago

NAB likely to indict Iqbal Z Ahmed in money launde ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 29 Feb 2020

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.