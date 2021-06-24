UrduPoint.com
Militia-Linked US Capitol Rioter Pleads Guilty To January 6-Related Charges - Court Docs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Graydon Young, a 54-year old from Florida with connections to the right-wing Oath Keepers organization, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony charges of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding in relation to the January 6 Capitol Riots.

Young pleaded guilty before Judge Amit P. Mehta in a Federal court as part of a plea deal in which he will also have to cooperate with law enforcement investigators. He also agreed to pay restitution to the Treasury Department in the amount of $2,000 as part of the deal.

He admitted in a statement of offense to co-conspiring with members of the Oath Keepers organization prior and during the US Capitol Riots back on January 6 in an effort to obstruct, influence, and impede Congress's certification of the Electoral College vote.

Young also waived his right to a trial by jury as part of the first guilty plea from someone charged in the Oath Keepers conspiracy case, which is tied to a total of 16 different individuals.

