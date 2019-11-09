The people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) began disengaging forces on a site near the contact line in the Donbas near the village of Petrivske, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

Earlier, DPR militia and Ukrainian security forces launched signal flares, indicating their readiness to proceed with the disengagement.

Currently, DPR militias are leaving their positions in the area of the village. The soldiers are being loaded into a car and the process is being monitored by representatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire, Ruslan Yakubov, OSCE Special Monitoring Mission observers and representatives of the DPR units command are present in the area of disengagement.