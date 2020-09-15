UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milla Jovovich To Participate In Upcoming Comic Con Russia Festival

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:47 PM

Milla Jovovich to Participate in Upcoming Comic Con Russia Festival

Actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson will take part in popular culture convention Comic Con Russia, set to take place online in early October, presenting a new movie called Monster Hunter, based on the video game series by Capcom, the organizers said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson will take part in popular culture convention Comic Con Russia, set to take place online in early October, presenting a new movie called Monster Hunter, based on the video game series by Capcom, the organizers said on Tuesday.

"Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson will present the Monster Hunter movie at the Comic Con Russia 2020 pop-culture festival.

The fantasy action film is based on the pseudonymous video game series. The actress and director will tell about the project in detail and answer fans' questions," the organizers said in a statement.

The movie is about Earth soldiers finding themselves in a parallel universe, populated by various monsters. It is scheduled for release in 2021.

Comic Con Russia is one of Eastern Europe's largest video game and popular culture festivals, gathering over 170,000 visitors every year.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Europe Anderson October 2020

Recent Stories

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

5 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

20 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

20 minutes ago

AD Executive Council issues resolution to transfer ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.