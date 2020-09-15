Milla Jovovich to Participate in Upcoming Comic Con Russia Festival

Actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson will take part in popular culture convention Comic Con Russia, set to take place online in early October, presenting a new movie called Monster Hunter, based on the video game series by Capcom, the organizers said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson will take part in popular culture convention Comic Con Russia, set to take place online in early October, presenting a new movie called Monster Hunter, based on the video game series by Capcom, the organizers said on Tuesday.

"Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson will present the Monster Hunter movie at the Comic Con Russia 2020 pop-culture festival.

The fantasy action film is based on the pseudonymous video game series. The actress and director will tell about the project in detail and answer fans' questions," the organizers said in a statement.

The movie is about Earth soldiers finding themselves in a parallel universe, populated by various monsters. It is scheduled for release in 2021.

Comic Con Russia is one of Eastern Europe's largest video game and popular culture festivals, gathering over 170,000 visitors every year.