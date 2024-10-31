Open Menu

Miller And Klaasen Recalled By South Africa For T20 Series With India

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Miller and Klaasen recalled by South Africa for T20 series with India

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Batting stars David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen were on Thursday named in South Africa's squad for four Twenty20 internationals against world champions India next month.

The first match, in a series which gives the hosts the chance to avenge their seven run World Cup final defeat by India in June, will be in Durban on November 8.

Also returning will be left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

All four missed a shared series against Ireland in September because they were playing in professional franchise leagues.

Coach Rob Walter announced a near full strength squad although fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be rested ahead of four home Test matches South Africa will play this season.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was included after recovering from a side strain injury.

The squad includes two uncapped players in all-rounders Mihlali Mpongwana and Andile Simelane.

In addition to Rabada, missing from the team that played in the T20 World Cup final will be Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, who are no longer contracted to Cricket South Africa, and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Walter said Nortje was available for selection.

"It was a tough decision but I wanted to prioritise giving opportunities to younger fast bowlers," he said.

"Anrich plays in a lot of T20 leagues and we know what we get from him."

Walter said De Kock, 31, was not considered.

"The ball is in his court. If he wants to play international cricket again then we will have that conversation," he said.

India announced a squad last week which does not include many of their leading players, who will be preparing for a Test series against Australia.

South African squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (third and fourth matches only) and Tristan Stubbs.

Fixtures:

November 8, Durban

November 10, Gqeberha

November 13, Centurion

November 15, Johannesburg

