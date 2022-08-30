Miller, Spinu Stress Need for Moldova to Pay for Russian Gas on Time - Gazprom

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Moldavian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu discussed cooperation, emphasizing the need for the Moldovan side to pay for Russian gas supplies on time, the Russian company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Moldavian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu discussed cooperation, emphasizing the need for the Moldovan side to pay for Russian gas supplies on time, the Russian company said.

"Alexey Miller and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Spinu discussed topical issues of interaction. In particular, the progress of the implementation of the protocol of October 29, 2021 to resolve current issues in the gas sector," the company said on Telegram.

"Separately, the need for payment by the Moldovan side for further deliveries of Russian gas within the contractual terms and in full was emphasized," it added.

The meeting took place on August 30 via video link.