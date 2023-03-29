Milley Asks US House Panel for Info on DoD Drag Queen Events, Says Disagrees With Them

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday requested information from lawmakers regarding "drag queen" events linked to the Defense Department and its facilities, expressing his disapproval of the practice.

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing, Representative Matt Gaetz entered a number of news reports regarding drag queen events linked to the Defense Department into the congressional record.

"Can I get copies of those (reports), because I'd like to take a look at those myself, actually, take a look and find out what actually is going on there, because that's the first I'm hearing about that kind of stuff," Milley said. "I'd like to take a look at this, because I don't agree with those. I think those things shouldn't be happening.

Gaetz also questioned US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the events, in response to which Austin denied the department funds or supports such activities.

Additionally, Gaetz questioned Milley and Austin about the US military's diversity, equity and inclusion practices, including a book written by a Defense Department official on so-called white privilege.

"I've never read it, never seen it," Milley said, when asked about the book. "Frankly, I don't even think about that stuff, I think about the readiness of the force."

Milley's term as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is set to end later this year, making his most recent appearances before Congress to testify on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget request among his final with lawmakers.