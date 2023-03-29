UrduPoint.com

Milley Asks US House Panel For Info On DoD Drag Queen Events, Says Disagrees With Them

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Milley Asks US House Panel for Info on DoD Drag Queen Events, Says Disagrees With Them

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday requested information from lawmakers regarding "drag queen" events linked to the Defense Department and its facilities, expressing his disapproval of the practice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday requested information from lawmakers regarding "drag queen" events linked to the Defense Department and its facilities, expressing his disapproval of the practice.

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing, Representative Matt Gaetz entered a number of news reports regarding drag queen events linked to the Defense Department into the congressional record.

"Can I get copies of those (reports), because I'd like to take a look at those myself, actually, take a look and find out what actually is going on there, because that's the first I'm hearing about that kind of stuff," Milley said. "I'd like to take a look at this, because I don't agree with those. I think those things shouldn't be happening.

"

Gaetz also questioned US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the events, in response to which Austin denied the department funds or supports such activities.

Additionally, Gaetz questioned Milley and Austin about the US military's diversity, equity and inclusion practices, including a book written by a Defense Department official on so-called white privilege.

"I've never read it, never seen it," Milley said, when asked about the book. "Frankly, I don't even think about that stuff, I think about the readiness of the force."

Milley's term as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is set to end later this year, making his most recent appearances before Congress to testify on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget request among his final with lawmakers.

Related Topics

Hearing Budget Austin Congress From

Recent Stories

UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New ..

UN Chief Ready to Meet Lavrov When He Comes to New York - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) issues written order in case re ..

Supreme Court (SC) issues written order in case regarding extra marks awarded to ..

3 minutes ago
 Swiss signal readiness to return to EU talks

Swiss signal readiness to return to EU talks

4 minutes ago
 PBC Ramazan transmission continues to spread messa ..

PBC Ramazan transmission continues to spread message of love, harmony

1 minute ago
 Polish Government Adopts Program to Boost Ammuniti ..

Polish Government Adopts Program to Boost Ammunition Production - Prime Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.