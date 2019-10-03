UrduPoint.com
Milley, Gerasimov Confirm Importance Of US-Russia Military Communication - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley discussed with his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov the importance of military communication between the two countries,  Joint Staff spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Both senior leaders recognize the inherent value of regular communication in order to avoid miscalculation and promote transparency," Ryder said in a readout of a phone conversation the two military leaders conducted earlier in the day.

Gerasimov and Milley exchanged their views on issues of mutual concern, Ryder said.

Both leaders have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private, he added.

