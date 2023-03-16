Milley, Gerasimov Discuss Several Security-Related Issues of Concern - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley held a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov earlier in the day about several security-related issues of concern, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a press release.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with Chief of Russian General Staff Gen.

Valery Gerasimov today by phone," Butler said on Wednesday. "The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern. In accordance with past practice, the specific details of their conversation will be kept private."

Earlier on Wednesday, a US defense official told Sputnik that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a telephone call with his Russian counterpart to discuss the recent incident between a Russian jet and a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea.