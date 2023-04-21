Milley Says 65 Ukrainians Completed Training on Patriot Missile System Recently

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Sixty-five Ukrainians have recently completed their training on the Patriot air defense system, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday.

"(T)here are 65 Ukrainians that completed training on Patriot missile systems just recently," Milley said during a press conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"In addition, there are about 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers conducting training right now in Germany. Another 8,800, almost 9,000, have completed training and returned to Ukraine."