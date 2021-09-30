UrduPoint.com

Milley Says Conveyed Trump's 'Intent' To Prevent Nuclear Escalation In Call With China

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that in his call with China he was conveying then-President Donald Trump's "intent" to reassure Beijing that the United States will not attack China with a surprise nuclear strike

"What I said to the call to China was - I guarantee you that President Trump is not going to attack you in a surprise attack. I was carrying out his intent, President Trump's intent and in order to protect American people, to prevent an escalation or an incident," Milley said.

A new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa titled "Peril" revealed that Milley had phoned his Chinese counterpart Gen. Li Zuocheng on January 8 to assure him that the United States was not planning to declare war or to attack China amid the post-election turmoil in the United States.

During a Senate hearing on the conclusion of the war in Afghanistan on Tuesday, Milley told lawmakers that he was "certain" that Trump "did not intend on attacking the Chinese, and it is my directed responsibility to convey presidential orders and intent."

