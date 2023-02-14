UrduPoint.com

Milley Says First Shot At Balloon Over Lake Huron Missed, Second Successful

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 11:29 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The US military was able to shoot down the balloon flying over Lake Huron in the second attempt given that the first shot missed the target, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday.

"Yes, the first shot missed on the fourth balloon. We're talking about the balloon that was downed over Lake Huron... the first shot missed, the second shot hit," Milley said during a press conference at NATO headquarters.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina.

Another aerial object was detected and destroyed on Friday while flying over Alaska.

Two other unidentified aerial objects believed to be balloons were detected flying over Canada's Yukon territory and over the US side of Lake Huron and both were downed on Sunday.

Milley said the debris from three balloons has not been recovered yet as the objects were downed in very difficult terrain compounded by low temperatures. However, Milley also said the Defense Department will eventually recover them.

