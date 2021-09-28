Milley Says His Calls to China Caused By Concerning Intelligence, Did Not Usurp Authority

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff General Gen. Mark Milley said in congressional testimony on Tuesday that his calls to Chinese counterparts during the 2020 presidential race were prompted by concerning intelligence reports and he never tried to usurp power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff General Gen. Mark Milley said in congressional testimony on Tuesday that his calls to Chinese counterparts during the 2020 presidential race were prompted by concerning intelligence reports and he never tried to usurp power.

"The specific purpose of the October and January calls were generated by concerning intelligence, which caused us to believe that the Chinese were worried about an attack on them by the United States... At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority or insert myself in the chain of command," Milley said.