Milley Says His Staff, EUCOM Working to Confirm If US Equipment Used In Belgorod Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Thursday that his staff are working with European Command (EUCOM) to confirm whether US-supplied military equipment was used in recent attacks on Belgorod.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry published a video of the aftermath of the elimination of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group that attacked the Grayvoronsky district in the Belgorod region on Monday. The footage shows several burned-out armored vehicles, as well as US-made Humvees, partially caught in craters from exploding ammunition.

"I've got the (Joint Chiefs) staff looking at that with EUCOM staff to to confirm it ... The rule that we have established with the Ukrainians is to not use US-supplied equipment to attack into the geographic space of Russia," Milley said after a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with allies.

Milley said he has seen the videos showing the aftermath of the Belgorod attacks, but underscored that he cannot say with definitive accuracy at the moment whether the footage shows US-supplied equipment.