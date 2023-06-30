Open Menu

Milley Says Not Aware Of Decision Yet On ATACMS For Kiev, But It's 'Ongoing Process'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Milley Says Not Aware of Decision Yet on ATACMS for Kiev, But It's 'Ongoing Process'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Friday he is not aware of any decisions with respect to sending the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine, but noted that it is a "continuous, ongoing process.

"

"It's a continuous, ongoing process to my knowledge and I don't know of a decision yet, but, sure, that's a process," Milley said during an event hosted by the National Press Club.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported citing officials that the United States is close to agreeing to send ATACMS to Ukraine.

