UrduPoint.com

Milley Says Not Going To Resign Over Biden Rejection Of His Afghanistan Withdrawal Advice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:12 PM

Milley Says Not Going to Resign Over Biden Rejection of His Afghanistan Withdrawal Advice

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said dueing a congressional hearing on Tuesday that he is not going to resign because the President Joe Biden rejected his advice on the withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said dueing a congressional hearing on Tuesday that he is not going to resign because the President Joe Biden rejected his advice on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Just because we are generals, and it would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to just resign because my advice is not taken. This country doesn't want generals figuring out what orders we're going to accept and do or not," Milley said during a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. "I'm not going to resign. There's no way."

Milley also said he would resign if the orders he received were illegal, but noted he believes all orders from the civilian authorities regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan were legal.

Milley pointed out that it was his opinion in the fall of 2020 to leave at least 2,500 troops in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal from that country.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) seized control of Afghanistan after entering the capital Kabul on August 15 that led to the collapse of the US-backed government there. The Taliban declared foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by August 31, after which the Kabul Airport - the sole point of departure for evacuation flights - came under its control.

Related Topics

Hearing Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Senate Russia August 2020 All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

58 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

58 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

58 minutes ago
 Int'l Day for Universal Access to Information mark ..

Int'l Day for Universal Access to Information marked by UNESCO & Partners

54 seconds ago
 Govt challenges apex court ruling on sacked employ ..

Govt challenges apex court ruling on sacked employees act

56 seconds ago
 Professionalism of doctors to be enhanced: Dr Yasm ..

Professionalism of doctors to be enhanced: Dr Yasmin Rashid

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.