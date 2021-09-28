(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said dueing a congressional hearing on Tuesday that he is not going to resign because the President Joe Biden rejected his advice on the withdrawal from Afghanistan

"Just because we are generals, and it would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to just resign because my advice is not taken. This country doesn't want generals figuring out what orders we're going to accept and do or not," Milley said during a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. "I'm not going to resign. There's no way."

Milley also said he would resign if the orders he received were illegal, but noted he believes all orders from the civilian authorities regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan were legal.

Milley pointed out that it was his opinion in the fall of 2020 to leave at least 2,500 troops in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal from that country.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) seized control of Afghanistan after entering the capital Kabul on August 15 that led to the collapse of the US-backed government there. The Taliban declared foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by August 31, after which the Kabul Airport - the sole point of departure for evacuation flights - came under its control.