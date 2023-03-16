WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday that he plans to talk with his Russian counterpart, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, following a collision incident that resulted in a US MQ-9 Reaper drone crashing into the Black Sea.

"I do plan to talk to my counterpart General Gerasimov. We have a scheduled call.

We'll see if that works out," Milley said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, the US government alleged that a Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on and collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone flying near Crimea, eventually leading its operators to bring the unmanned aircraft into the Black Sea. Russia denied attacking the drone in any way, saying the drone operators' poor and sharp maneuvering resulted in the aircraft falling into the Black Sea.