Milley Says Recovery Of US Drone Difficult At That Depth, Probably Not Much Left

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Recovery efforts of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone recently downed in the Black Sea may be difficult to conduct because of the depth the aircraft may have sunk to, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"So any recovery operation is very difficult at that depth by anyone," Milley said during a press conference.

"We don't have any ships there, but we do have a lot of allies and friends in the area that will work through recovery operations, that's US property, and we'll leave it at that at this point, but it probably broke up, there's probably not a lot to recover, frankly, as far as the loss of anything of sensitive intelligence, etc."

The United States took mitigating measures to ensure that the drone no longer has anything of value, such as sensitive intelligence, to recover, according to Milley.

