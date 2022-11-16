UrduPoint.com

Milley Says Russia Did Not Take Call When He Attempted Phoned After Poland Explosion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Wednesday that Russia did not take his phone call when he attempted to make contact to discuss the explosion in Poland

"I did that through my staff, to set the calls up.

The short answer is yes, some attempts were made. No success," Milley said when asked whether Pentagon officials had tried to reach out to their Russian counterparts after the incident in Poland.

