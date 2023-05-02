Milley Says Russia, Ukraine Unlikely to Achieve Political Objectives of Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The chances of either Russia or Ukraine achieving their political objectives related to the conflict this year are slim, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The chances of either Russia or Ukraine achieving their political objectives related to the conflict this year are slim, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday.

"I do think, though, that the probability of either side achieving their political objectives... I think that's going to be very difficult, very challenging. And frankly, I don't think the probability of that is likely in this year," Milley said during an interview with Foreign Affairs.

A potential Ukrainian offensive against Russia this spring or summer could have a range of outcomes, from the collapse of the frontline to no success at all, Milley said.

Ukraine could also set up a defensive operation and task Russia with the challenge of mounting an offensive, Milley added.

Milley predicted that Russia will conclude its special military operation in Ukraine within the span of the next several months to a couple of years given that the costs of the operation will exceed the benefits.