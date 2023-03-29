UrduPoint.com

Milley Says US Cannot Stop China's Nuclear Development Program

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Milley Says US Cannot Stop China's Nuclear Development Program

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley conceded on Wednesday that the US was unlikely to be able to stop or disrupt China's nuclear development program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley conceded on Wednesday that the US was unlikely to be able to stop or disrupt China's nuclear development program.

"We are probably not going to be able to do anything to stop, slow down, disrupt, interdict or destroy the Chinese nuclear development program that they have projected out over the next 10 to 20 years," Milley told a House Committee on Armed Services hearing.

He added that "there's very little leverage, I think, that we could do externally to prevent that from happening.

There might be some economic levers of power, there might be other things in the intelligence world, but for the most part, they're probably going to step out."

Milley admitted that China was on the path to reach its goal of being the "global co-equal" and military superior of the US by mid-century. Currently, an assured second strike was the "best way" that existed with current technologies for the US to confront China's nuclear ambitions.

Related Topics

Hearing World China Nuclear Superior From Best

Recent Stories

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

3 minutes ago
 PM orders authorities to address all concerns of M ..

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of MQM-P about census

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative

20 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Month ..

US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Months - Energy Agency

13 minutes ago
 Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down ..

Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down by 8.5% M/M to 42.1Mt - Rosst ..

13 minutes ago
 Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3 ..

Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3.5% in February - Rosstat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.