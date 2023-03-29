Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley conceded on Wednesday that the US was unlikely to be able to stop or disrupt China's nuclear development program

"We are probably not going to be able to do anything to stop, slow down, disrupt, interdict or destroy the Chinese nuclear development program that they have projected out over the next 10 to 20 years," Milley told a House Committee on Armed Services hearing.

He added that "there's very little leverage, I think, that we could do externally to prevent that from happening.

There might be some economic levers of power, there might be other things in the intelligence world, but for the most part, they're probably going to step out."

Milley admitted that China was on the path to reach its goal of being the "global co-equal" and military superior of the US by mid-century. Currently, an assured second strike was the "best way" that existed with current technologies for the US to confront China's nuclear ambitions.