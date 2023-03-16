Milley Says US Does Not Yet Know If Black Sea Incident Intentional

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday that the United States does not yet know if the incident resulting in the crash of a US drone over the Black Sea was intentional.

"So, was it intentional or not? Don't know yet. We know that the intercept was intentional. We know that the aggressive behavior was intentional. We also know it was very unprofessional and very unsafe," Milley said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that the downing of a US drone in the Black Sea near Crimea was likely an unintentional incident.

On Tuesday, the US European Command said that a Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on and collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone flying near Crimea, eventually leading its operators to bring down the unmanned aircraft into the Black Sea. Russia denied attacking the drone in any way, saying the drone operators' poor and sharp maneuvering resulted in the aircraft falling into the Black Sea.