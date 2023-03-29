UrduPoint.com

Milley Says US Should Consider Authorizing Military Force Against Drug Cartels

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 11:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States should consider authorizing the military to assist in combating drug cartels operating out of Mexico, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't oppose it. What I would want to do is give it some thought," Milley said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, when asked for his opinion on the use of military force against cartels. "Things like that should be considered, for sure."

Earlier this month, US Senator Lindsey Graham announced he will introduce a bill to allow the use of military force against drug cartels in Mexico by designating some cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Graham proposed the measure following the abduction of four US citizens in Mexico, which resulted in two of their deaths.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department is ready to consider labeling Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

The consideration comes as lawmakers and the Biden administration seek to address the flow of illicit drugs - particularly fentanyl - across the US-Mexico border, as well as cartel violence.

