UrduPoint.com

Milley Says Zaluzhnyi Did Not Participate In Contact Group Meeting Amid Injury Claims

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Milley Says Zaluzhnyi Did Not Participate in Contact Group Meeting Amid Injury Claims

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi did not participate in the in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that took place in Brussels earlier in the day, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Thursday amid continued rumors that Ukraine's top general had sustained a severe injury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi did not participate in the in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that took place in Brussels earlier in the day, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Thursday amid continued rumors that Ukraine's top general had sustained a severe injury.

"My counterpart general Zaluzhnyi was not here today, but I did have a chance to talk to him the other day," Milley said during a press briefing following the 14th meeting of the Ukraine Contact Defense Group in Brussels, Belgium.

Since early May, Zaluzhnyi has not appeared live on tv nor provided any comments regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia, prompting numerous rumors about him being allegedly severely wounded in a Russian strike.

On the eve of the NATO Military Committee meeting on May 10, the committee's chair, Adm. Rob Bauer, said that Zaluzhnyi was not going to take part in the meeting due to a "difficult tactical situation" on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi was also not present during several meetings of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander following the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on June 4.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Brussels Belgium May June TV Top

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal E ..

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

11 minutes ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

11 minutes ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

11 minutes ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

11 minutes ago
 Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Unti ..

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Ag ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.