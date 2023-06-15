Milley Says Zaluzhnyi Did Not Participate in Contact Group Meeting Amid Injury Claims

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi did not participate in the in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that took place in Brussels earlier in the day, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Thursday amid continued rumors that Ukraine's top general had sustained a severe injury

"My counterpart general Zaluzhnyi was not here today, but I did have a chance to talk to him the other day," Milley said during a press briefing following the 14th meeting of the Ukraine Contact Defense Group in Brussels, Belgium.

Since early May, Zaluzhnyi has not appeared live on tv nor provided any comments regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia, prompting numerous rumors about him being allegedly severely wounded in a Russian strike.

On the eve of the NATO Military Committee meeting on May 10, the committee's chair, Adm. Rob Bauer, said that Zaluzhnyi was not going to take part in the meeting due to a "difficult tactical situation" on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi was also not present during several meetings of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander following the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on June 4.