Milley, Ukraine Counterpart Discuss Security Situation in Easter Europe - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Valery Zaluzhny and discussed the situation in the region, Joint Staff spokesperson Dave Butler said.

"The military leaders continued to exchange perspectives and assessments of the security environment in Eastern Europe," Butler said in a statement on Tuesday.

Milley reiterated the United States' unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

Butler also said that Ukraine is a key partner of NATO and plays a critical role in maintaining peace and stability in Europe.

Milley and Zaluzhny spoke for the second time in two days, Butler noted.