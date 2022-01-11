Milley, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Discuss Security in Eastern Europe - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed by telephone with Ukraine's top military commander Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny the security situation in Eastern Europe, Joint Chiefs of Staff Staff spokesperson Dave Butler said.

"The military leaders continued to exchange perspectives and assessments of the evolving security environment in Eastern Europe," Butler said in a statement after the conversation on Monday.

Milley underscored the importance of Ukraine as a key NATO partner and added that Kiev plays a critical role in maintaining peace and stability in Europe.