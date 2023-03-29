UrduPoint.com

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" To Fight Great Power War With China, Russia Combined

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley warned on Wednesday that it would be "very difficult" for the US to fight a great power war with Russia and China combined

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley warned on Wednesday that it would be "very difficult" for the US to fight a great power war with Russia and China combined.

"Our military, capability-wise, can fight in a lot of places with different types of contingencies, but if you're talking about a serious conflict with a major great power war, realistically, putting both China and Russia together is a very, very difficult thing," Milley told a House Committee on Armed Services hearing.

Milley explained that under former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, the National Defense Strategy changed from a two-war strategy that was in place since the end of WWII to a one-war strategy. This meant the military planned to resource, train, equip, and structure its force to be able to fight one major war against one great power and to hold in other theatres.

Milley added that the military could surge if needed.

