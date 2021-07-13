UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Million Frenchmen Sign Up For Vaccination After Macron's Monday Appeal - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:24 PM

Million Frenchmen Sign Up for Vaccination After Macron's Monday Appeal - Health Minister

Approximately one million French people have signed up for coronavirus vaccination following President Emmanuel Macron's address to the nation, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with French BFM TV on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Approximately one million French people have signed up for coronavirus vaccination following President Emmanuel Macron's address to the nation, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with French BFM tv on Tuesday.�

"And last night [after Macron's speech] there were about one million appointments [for vaccinations] ... And this is thousands of lives saved in a few hours," Veran said.

On Monday evening, the president announced that all medical personnel in the country have to be mandatorily vaccinated.

In addition, from August, a pass indicating a vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will become mandatory in France to visit restaurants, bars, shopping centers, hospitals, nursing homes, as well as on planes, trains, and long-distance buses. Macron said that from July 21, the pass will be required when attending cultural events, shows, performances, festivals.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in France has risen to 111,543 people and the number of detected cases to almost 5.9 million people.

Related Topics

France Visit July August TV All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Ready for Dialogue With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

34 seconds ago

10,876 Kisan Cards issued in district Multan

37 seconds ago

Pakistan Post services can be helpful to exporters ..

39 seconds ago

Zelenskyy After Meeting With Merkel: We Have Diffe ..

40 seconds ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposes NAB Chairman’s exte ..

8 minutes ago

DC reviews anti-dengue arrangements

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.