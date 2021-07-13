Approximately one million French people have signed up for coronavirus vaccination following President Emmanuel Macron's address to the nation, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with French BFM TV on Tuesday

"And last night [after Macron's speech] there were about one million appointments [for vaccinations] ... And this is thousands of lives saved in a few hours," Veran said.

On Monday evening, the president announced that all medical personnel in the country have to be mandatorily vaccinated.

In addition, from August, a pass indicating a vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will become mandatory in France to visit restaurants, bars, shopping centers, hospitals, nursing homes, as well as on planes, trains, and long-distance buses. Macron said that from July 21, the pass will be required when attending cultural events, shows, performances, festivals.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in France has risen to 111,543 people and the number of detected cases to almost 5.9 million people.